Marc McLaughlin News: Nets goal in win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 14, 2024

McLaughlin scored a goal on three shots in Saturday's 5-1 win over the Canucks.

McLaughlin was scratched Thursday in Seattle but returned to the lineup for the sixth time in the last seven games. The 25-year-old tallied in the second period to earn his first goal and point of 2024-25. McLaughlin has been limited to a physical bottom-six role so far, adding 12 shots on net, 15 hits and a minus-1 rating over seven appearances. The Bruins claimed Oliver Wahlstrom off waivers from the Islanders on Saturday, and it's possible McLaughlin loses his NHL spot if the team doesn't want to carry 14 forwards.

