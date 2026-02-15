Marc McLaughlin headshot

Marc McLaughlin News: Picks up three points in AHL win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 15, 2026

McLaughlin scored a goal and added two assists in AHL Utica's 7-4 win over Rochester on Sunday.

McLaughlin was waived Feb. 11 and cleared a day later. This was his season debut at any level after missing the first four months of the campaign due to an undisclosed injury. McLaughlin had just 20 points in 50 regular-season contests between Utica and Providence last season, and he also earned three points in a career-high 14 NHL outings between Boston and New Jersey.

Marc McLaughlin
New Jersey Devils
More Stats & News
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Marc McLaughlin
