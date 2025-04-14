Marc McLaughlin News: Promoted from minors

McLaughlin was called up from AHL Utica on Monday.

McLaughlin has yet to get into a game for the Devils this season after being acquired from the club at the trade deadline in a minor-league swap. Prior to the trade, the 25-year-old center saw action in 12 games for the Bruins in which he generated two goals, 13 shots and 23 hits. With Paul Cotter likely headed for a suspension, there could be a spot in the lineup available for McLaughlin against the Bruins on Tuesday.