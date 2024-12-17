Marc McLaughlin News: Scores again Tuesday
McLaughlin scored a goal in Tuesday's 4-3 overtime win over the Flames.
McLaughlin has scored in each of the last two games, accounting for all of his offense at the NHL level this season. The 25-year-old forward has added 13 shots on net, 16 hits and an even plus-minus rating through eight appearances. While he's starting to find a little success on offense, it'll be tough to sustain as long as he's playing on the fourth line.
