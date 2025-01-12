Marc McLaughlin News: Waived by Boston

McLaughlin was waived by the Bruins on Sunday, James Mirtle of The Athletic reports.

McLaughlin was called up by Boston at the end of November, and he was in the lineup for eight of the Bruins' first nine games in December. However, he was frequently relegated to the press box in recent weeks, as he was a healthy scratch for eight of the team's last 11 matchups. If he clears waivers, the 25-year-old will likely head to AHL Providence.