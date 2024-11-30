Fantasy Hockey
Marco Kasper headshot

Marco Kasper News: Adds assist in loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 30, 2024

Kasper notched an assist, three shots on goal and four hits in Friday's 5-4 loss to the Devils.

Kasper ended a four-game slump with the helper. The 20-year-old continues to see regularly usage in a middle-six role and on the second power-play unit, giving him some appeal in redraft formats as well as dynasty. Kasper is up to five points, 31 shots on net, 28 hits and an even plus-minus rating over 19 appearances, but he could grow into better production over the course of 2024-25.

Marco Kasper
Detroit Red Wings
