Marco Kasper News: Adds assist in loss

Kasper notched an assist, three shots on goal and four hits in Friday's 5-4 loss to the Devils.

Kasper ended a four-game slump with the helper. The 20-year-old continues to see regularly usage in a middle-six role and on the second power-play unit, giving him some appeal in redraft formats as well as dynasty. Kasper is up to five points, 31 shots on net, 28 hits and an even plus-minus rating over 19 appearances, but he could grow into better production over the course of 2024-25.