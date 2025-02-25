Marco Kasper News: Collects helper in win

Kasper notched an assist and two shots on goal in Tuesday's 3-2 win over the Wild.

Kasper has three points, seven shots and eight hits over three contests since the 4 Nations Face-Off break. The 20-year-old was assigned to AHL Grand Rapids during the break, but that was purely a paper move, as he didn't play with the Griffins. He's been a strong source of offense lately -- he's at 23 points this season, 16 of which he's earned over the last 18 games. He's also contributed 89 shots on net, 98 hits and a minus-7 rating through 53 appearances.