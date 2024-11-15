Marco Kasper News: Does damage on power play

Kasper scored a goal on three shots, added an assist and logged two PIM in Friday's 6-4 loss to the Ducks.

Both points came on the power play, and the goal was Kasper's first at the NHL level in his career. The 20-year-old had an assist in his season debut Oct. 19, but he had been held off the scoresheet for 10 contests before breaking through Friday. He's at three points, 17 shots on net, 18 hits, 10 blocked shots, six PIM and a plus-1 rating over 12 appearances in 2024-25, playing mainly on the third line and second power-play unit.