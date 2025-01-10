Marco Kasper News: Gets turn on top line

Kasper scored an empty-net goal on three shots, added an assist and went plus-2 in Friday's 5-3 win over the Blackhawks.

Kasper entered Friday on a 15-game point drought while primarily seeing third-line usage. Reducing his ice time hadn't helped him out of the slump, so he was moved up to play alongside Dylan Larkin and Lucas Raymond, and that decision by head coach Todd McLellan paid off. Kasper helped out on Albert Johansson's tally, which was the game-winner, and then added an empty-netter to secure the win. The 20-year-old Kasper is a natural center, but a move to the wing may simplify things for him. He has three goals, nine points, 55 shots on net, 62 hits and a minus-9 rating through 36 appearances as a rookie this year.