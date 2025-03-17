Fantasy Hockey
Marco Kasper headshot

Marco Kasper News: Grabs goal in win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 17, 2025 at 3:48pm

Kasper netted a goal and took four shots on net in Sunday's 3-0 win against the Golden Knights.

Kasper's tally was the final goal of the game for Detroit. The eighth overall selection from the 2022 NHL Entry Draft is heating up again with four points in his last three games. Overall, Kasper is up to 13 goals, 27 points and 110 shots on net in 62 games this season. He continues to center the second line for Detroit but has not yet claimed consistent power-play time. Over time, the 20-year-old should be asked to have a larger role in all situations but is making the most of his current opportunities. He has a bit of value in deeper fantasy leagues ahead of the playoffs.

Marco Kasper
Detroit Red Wings
More Stats & News
