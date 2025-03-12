Marco Kasper News: Lights lamp twice in rout

Kasper scored two goals and added an assist in Wednesday's 7-3 win over the Sabres.

The 20-year-old center snapped a six-game point drought when he got Detroit on the board midway through the first period, and Kasper then potted his second goal of the night in the third as the Wings pulled away. While his recent skid was understandable as he nears the end of his first NHL season, Kasper has mostly been a consistent contributor since moving into a more prominent role in January. Over his last 25 games, he's delivered 10 goals and 19 points with 56 hits, 52 shots on net and a plus-4 rating.