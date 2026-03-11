Marco Kasper headshot

Marco Kasper News: Nets goal in loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 11, 2026

Kasper scored a goal on four shots and added four hits in Tuesday's 4-3 loss to the Panthers.

Kasper scored in the third period to give the Red Wings a 3-2 lead, but they couldn't make it last. The 21-year-old could be in line for a significant boost in ice time if both of Dylan Larkin and Andrew Copp are sidelined by their respective leg injuries for Thursday's game against the Lightning. In 64 outings this season, Kasper has earned 16 points, 104 shots on net, 143 hits, 43 blocked shots, 29 PIM and a minus-10 rating.

Marco Kasper
Detroit Red Wings
More Stats & News
