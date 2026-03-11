Marco Kasper News: Nets goal in loss
Kasper scored a goal on four shots and added four hits in Tuesday's 4-3 loss to the Panthers.
Kasper scored in the third period to give the Red Wings a 3-2 lead, but they couldn't make it last. The 21-year-old could be in line for a significant boost in ice time if both of Dylan Larkin and Andrew Copp are sidelined by their respective leg injuries for Thursday's game against the Lightning. In 64 outings this season, Kasper has earned 16 points, 104 shots on net, 143 hits, 43 blocked shots, 29 PIM and a minus-10 rating.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Marco Kasper See More
-
FanDuel NHL
NHL DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Thursday, February 2613 days ago
-
NHL Waiver Wire
NHL Waiver Wire: Pickups of the Week40 days ago
-
FanDuel NHL
NHL DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Tuesday, January 2743 days ago
-
Hutch's Hockey
Hutch’s Hockey: Alternate Universe Rules & Fantasy Waiver Picks44 days ago
-
Frozen Fantasy
Frozen Fantasy: Big Trades45 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Marco Kasper See More