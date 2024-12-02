Marco Kasper News: Pair of helpers Sunday

Kasper notched two assists and four hits in Sunday's 5-4 overtime loss to the Canucks.

Kasper has three assists, four shots on goal and eight hits over his last two contests. The rookie center had previously gone four games without a point. Kasper is up to seven points, 32 shots on net, 32 hits and eight PIM over 20 appearances, providing depth scoring and a bit of an edge from the third line.