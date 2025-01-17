Marco Kasper News: Pair of points in Thursday's win

Kasper scored a goal and added an assist in Thursday's 5-2 win over the Panthers.

This was Kasper's third multi-point effort over his last four games. A move to the top line has been the catalyst for his surge on offense. The 20-year-old forward should also gain left-wing eligibility if he continues to play there alongside Dylan Larkin and Lucas Raymond. Kasper is up to five goals, 13 points, 59 shots on net, 67 hits and a minus-9 rating through 39 appearances as a rookie this season.