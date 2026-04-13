Marco Kasper News: Rare goal in tough sophomore season
Kaspar scored a goal in a 4-3 overtime loss to Tampa Bay on Monday.
It was a backhander from the edge of the crease; it was his ninth snipe of the season (10 assists, 129 shots; 80 games). Kasper took a huge step backward in 2025-26. Last year, he had 19 goals, 18 assists and 145 shots. Kasper has one more year on his entry-level contract, and he will need to prove he can be the top-six pivot the team hoped they were drafting in 2022.
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