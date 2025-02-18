Marco Kasper News: Rejoins Detroit
Kasper was promoted from AHL Grand Rapids on Tuesday.
Kasper was seemingly sent down before the break to allow the the Red Wings to accrue cap space. The 20-year-old center is starting to find his way at the NHL level -- even though he's been held to one point through four games in February, Kasper had his most productive stretch of the season with seven goals and 12 points across 14 games in January.
