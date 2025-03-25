Fantasy Hockey
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Marco Kasper headshot

Marco Kasper News: Scores in win over Utah

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 25, 2025

Kasper scored a goal in Monday's 5-1 win over Utah. He also recorded four hits, three blocked shots and a plus-2 rating.

Kasper has recorded four goals over his last six contests, and the 20-year-old continues to show promise as an interesting prospect who's adjusted well to playing in a top-six role. He's recorded 28 points (14 goals, 14 assists) in 65 appearances in his first full year in the league.

Marco Kasper
Detroit Red Wings
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now