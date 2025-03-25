Marco Kasper News: Scores in win over Utah
Kasper scored a goal in Monday's 5-1 win over Utah. He also recorded four hits, three blocked shots and a plus-2 rating.
Kasper has recorded four goals over his last six contests, and the 20-year-old continues to show promise as an interesting prospect who's adjusted well to playing in a top-six role. He's recorded 28 points (14 goals, 14 assists) in 65 appearances in his first full year in the league.
