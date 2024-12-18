Marco Kasper News: Set to play Wednesday

Kasper (illness) will be back in the lineup versus the Flyers on Wednesday, Carley Johnston of the Red Wings' official site reports.

Kasper returns following a one-game absence due to his illness. Prior to being sidelined, the 20-year-old center was stuck in a five-game pointless streak in addition to an 11-game goal drought. With Kasper back in action, Jonatan Berggren figures to serve as a healthy scratch Wednesday.