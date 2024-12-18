Fantasy Hockey
Marco Kasper headshot

Marco Kasper News: Set to play Wednesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 18, 2024

Kasper (illness) will be back in the lineup versus the Flyers on Wednesday, Carley Johnston of the Red Wings' official site reports.

Kasper returns following a one-game absence due to his illness. Prior to being sidelined, the 20-year-old center was stuck in a five-game pointless streak in addition to an 11-game goal drought. With Kasper back in action, Jonatan Berggren figures to serve as a healthy scratch Wednesday.

