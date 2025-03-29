Marco Kasper News: Steals and scores in win

Kasper scored a goal and added two PIM in Saturday's 2-1 win over the Bruins.

Kasper stole the puck and got in on a breakaway, finishing with a snipe from the top of the circle at 5:37 of the first period. The 20-year-old had a quieter stretch for much of February and early March, but he's earned five goals and two assists over his last nine contests. The rookie center is at 15 goals, 30 points, 118 shots on net, 140 hits and a minus-4 rating through 68 appearances.