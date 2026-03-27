Marco Kasper News: Tallies in Friday's win
Kasper scored a goal in Friday's 5-2 win over the Sabres.
Kasper snapped a six-game slump with his first-period tally, which stood as the game-winner. He's had trouble getting consistent offense this season, which includes March, a month in which he's earned two goals and two assists over four outings. The 21-year-old forward is up to eight goals, 17 points, 115 shots on net, 167 hits, 46 blocked shots, 31 PIM and a minus-13 rating over 71 appearances. Kasper is likely to close out the regular season in a middle-six role.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Marco Kasper See More
-
FanDuel NHL
NHL DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Thursday, February 2629 days ago
-
NHL Waiver Wire
NHL Waiver Wire: Pickups of the Week56 days ago
-
FanDuel NHL
NHL DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Tuesday, January 2759 days ago
-
Hutch's Hockey
Hutch’s Hockey: Alternate Universe Rules & Fantasy Waiver Picks60 days ago
-
Frozen Fantasy
Frozen Fantasy: Big Trades61 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Marco Kasper See More