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Marco Kasper News: Tallies in Friday's win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 27, 2026

Kasper scored a goal in Friday's 5-2 win over the Sabres.

Kasper snapped a six-game slump with his first-period tally, which stood as the game-winner. He's had trouble getting consistent offense this season, which includes March, a month in which he's earned two goals and two assists over four outings. The 21-year-old forward is up to eight goals, 17 points, 115 shots on net, 167 hits, 46 blocked shots, 31 PIM and a minus-13 rating over 71 appearances. Kasper is likely to close out the regular season in a middle-six role.

Marco Kasper
Detroit Red Wings
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