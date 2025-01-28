Marco Kasper News: Three points against Kings

Kasper scored two goals and added an assist in Monday's 5-2 win over Los Angeles.

The Red Wings' top line of Dylan Larkin, Lucas Raymond and Kasper combined for three goals and nine points on the night, with Kasper finding the back of the net twice in the third period. The eighth overall pick in the 2022 Draft has been on fire since joining the unit earlier this month, and over the last 10 games the 20-year-old has collected seven goals and 11 points.