Marco Kasper News: Two-point effort in win
Kasper pocketed two assists, one shorthanded, in Monday's 4-2 win over the Predators.
The 21-year-old center helped set up an Emmitt Finnie tally early in the first period, as well as Albert Johansson's game-winner late in the second. Kasper is longer skating in a top-six role, but he's still finding ways to be productive. Over the last 13 games, he's managed three goals and nine points.
