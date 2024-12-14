Marco Rossi News: Buries goal in win

Rossi scored a goal on two shots and added two hits in Saturday's 4-1 win over the Flyers.

Rossi has five goals and three assists over his last eight games. His tally Saturday stretched the Wild's lead to 3-0 in the third period. The 23-year-old center saw just 15:03 of ice time in this contest, but he often plays on the top line and rarely drops into the bottom six. He's been steady this season with 11 goals, 25 points, 51 shots on net and a plus-10 rating through 30 outings overall. Rossi can help in fantasy formats that focus on offense -- he's on pace to top the 60-point mark and could push for 70 if he gets on an extended hot streak at some point.