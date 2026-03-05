Marco Rossi News: Collects two power-play points
Rossi scored a goal and added an assist, both on the power play, in Wednesday's 6-4 loss to the Hurricanes.
Rossi had been held off the scoresheet in the Canucks' first three games after the Olympics. The 24-year-old center is still trying to settle in with his new team, though he's in a position to succeed on the second line. Overall, he has 17 points, 42 shots on net, 19 hits, 23 blocked shots and a minus-15 rating through 29 appearances between the Canucks and the Wild this season.
