Marco Rossi headshot

Marco Rossi News: Collects two power-play points

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 5, 2026

Rossi scored a goal and added an assist, both on the power play, in Wednesday's 6-4 loss to the Hurricanes.

Rossi had been held off the scoresheet in the Canucks' first three games after the Olympics. The 24-year-old center is still trying to settle in with his new team, though he's in a position to succeed on the second line. Overall, he has 17 points, 42 shots on net, 19 hits, 23 blocked shots and a minus-15 rating through 29 appearances between the Canucks and the Wild this season.

Marco Rossi
Vancouver Canucks
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Marco Rossi See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Marco Rossi See More
NHL Barometer: Risers and Fallers for the Week
NHL
NHL Barometer: Risers and Fallers for the Week
Author Image
Jan Levine
Yesterday
The Week Ahead: Trade Deadline Week
NHL
The Week Ahead: Trade Deadline Week
Author Image
Michael Finewax
4 days ago
NHL Waiver Wire: Pickups of the Week
NHL
NHL Waiver Wire: Pickups of the Week
Author Image
Evan Berofsky
6 days ago
The Week Ahead: Heading Into the Olympic Break
NHL
The Week Ahead: Heading Into the Olympic Break
Author Image
Michael Finewax
32 days ago
NHL Barometer: Bouchard Is Booming
NHL
NHL Barometer: Bouchard Is Booming
Author Image
Jan Levine
37 days ago