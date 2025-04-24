Marco Rossi News: Contributes two points in Game 3

Rossi scored a goal on four shots, dished a power-play assist and added two PIM in Thursday's 5-2 win over the Golden Knights in Game 3.

Rossi's play during the first two games of this first-round series earned him a demotion to the fourth line. He was still there in Game 3, but he was able to make an impact with the Wild in control of the line matchups on home ice. This ended a five-game point drought for the 23-year-old center, who may struggle on offense if he remains stuck in the bottom six. Rossi had 24 goals, 60 points, 136 shots on net and a plus-3 rating over 82 regular-season outings.