Marco Rossi headshot

Marco Rossi News: Dishes pair of helpers

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 19, 2026

Rossi notched two assists and three hits in Thursday's 6-2 loss to the Lightning.

Rossi has three goals and six assists during a four-game point streak, with three of those outings going for multiple points. The 24-year-old center has grown comfortable in a second-line role and also has a share of power-play time. Rossi has earned 27 points, 50 shots on net, 29 hits, 25 blocked shots and a minus-12 rating over 36 appearances between the Canucks and the Wild this season.

Marco Rossi
Vancouver Canucks
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