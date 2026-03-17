Marco Rossi headshot

Marco Rossi News: Earns three points in win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 17, 2026

Rossi scored a goal on two shots, added two power-play assists and logged three hits in Tuesday's 5-2 win over the Panthers.

Rossi's had a hot stick lately with three goals and four assists over his last three games. The 24-year-old has taken advantage of some easier matchups in that span, but it's good to see him finding his touch to maintain his second-line role. He's now at nine goals, 16 helpers, 49 shots on net, 26 hits and a minus-12 rating over 35 appearances between the Canucks and the Wild this season.

Marco Rossi
Vancouver Canucks
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