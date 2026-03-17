Marco Rossi News: Earns three points in win
Rossi scored a goal on two shots, added two power-play assists and logged three hits in Tuesday's 5-2 win over the Panthers.
Rossi's had a hot stick lately with three goals and four assists over his last three games. The 24-year-old has taken advantage of some easier matchups in that span, but it's good to see him finding his touch to maintain his second-line role. He's now at nine goals, 16 helpers, 49 shots on net, 26 hits and a minus-12 rating over 35 appearances between the Canucks and the Wild this season.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Marco Rossi See More
-
NHL Waiver Wire
NHL Waiver Wire: Pickups of the Week4 days ago
-
NHL Waiver Wire
NHL Waiver Wire: Pickups of the Week11 days ago
-
NHL Barometer
NHL Barometer: Risers and Fallers for the Week13 days ago
-
The Week Ahead
The Week Ahead: Trade Deadline Week16 days ago
-
NHL Waiver Wire
NHL Waiver Wire: Pickups of the Week18 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Marco Rossi See More