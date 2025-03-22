Marco Rossi News: First goal in 12 games

Rossi scored a goal in a 4-1win over the Sabres on Saturday.

Rossi opened the scoring just 56 seconds into the second period. He beat Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen with a snap shot from the slot for his first goal since Feb. 25. Rossi only had three assists during that 11-game span. Still, he's taken a big step forward in 2024-25, registering 54 points (22 goals, 32 assists) in 70 games. He tallied only 40 points, including 21 goals, in 82 regular-season appearances last season.