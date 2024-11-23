Marco Rossi News: Game taking another step forward

Rossi scored a goal and added an assist in Saturday's 4-3 shootout loss to Calgary.

Rossi was Mr. Clutch, scoring five-hole with 34 seconds left in the third to force overtime. He's taken the next step this season after putting up 40 points in 82 games last year. So far, Rossi has 17 points (six goals, 11 assists) and 37 shots in 20 games, and he's starting to contribute on the power play. His assist came with the man advantage, where he has three points in his last seven games. He won't deliver many hits or blocks, and he's still working at improving at the dot. But Rossi might be on the verge of fulfilling his draft day promise as a top-10 pick.