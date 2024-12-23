Marco Rossi News: Generates assist in win

Rossi notched an assist, two shots on goal and four hits in Monday's 4-3 win over the Blackhawks.

Rossi has three goals and two assists over nine games since his last multi-point effort. While his offense hasn't often been explosive, the 23-year-old still looks consistent when he plays on the Wild's top line. The center is up to 28 points (12 goals, 16 helpers), 60 shots on net, 27 hits, 18 blocked shots and a plus-11 rating through 35 contests.