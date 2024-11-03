Marco Rossi News: Helpers in three straight games

Rossi logged an assist, three hits and two PIM in Sunday's 2-1 overtime win over the Maple Leafs.

Rossi has a helper in three straight games and four of his last five outings. The 23-year-old hasn't been particularly flashy on offense this season, but he's been consistent enough to get on the scoresheet in nine of 11 contests. He's up to three goals, seven assists, 17 shots on net, seven hits, six PIM and a plus-6 rating. Playing on the top line gives Rossi serious breakout potential in his second full NHL campaign, and he's scoring enough to help in virtually all fantasy formats.