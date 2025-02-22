Marco Rossi News: Helps Wild earn comeback win
Rossi produced one goal and an assist in Saturday's 4-3 overtime win over Detroit.
Rossi had the primary helper on Marcus Foligno's game-tying goal at the 18:29 mark of the third period before scoring the winner at 3:35 of overtime. Following a three-game scoring slump, the 23-year-old Rossi has two goals and one helper in his last two outings. He has 20 tallies and 49 points through 57 appearances this season.
