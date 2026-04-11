Marco Rossi headshot

Marco Rossi News: Lights lamp in shootout win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 11, 2026 at 11:11pm

Rossi scored a goal and blocked two shots in Saturday's 4-3 shootout win over the Sharks.

Rossi has two goals over his last four games after previously going eight contests without scoring. The 24-year-old center had a good stretch in the middle of March but has since cooled off despite retaining a top-six role. For the season, he's at 11 goals, 32 points, 62 shots on net, 44 hits and a minus-25 rating over 47 appearances between the Canucks and the Wild.

Marco Rossi
Vancouver Canucks
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