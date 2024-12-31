Marco Rossi News: Monster night for rising star

Rossi scored two goals and added an assist Tuesday in a 5-3 win over the Predators.

Rossi also had seven shots, fired five high-danger scoring chances and went 12-for-15 on faceoffs. He has 32 points, including 13 goals, in 38 games this season, which puts him on pace for 69 points. That's a big jump for Rossi, who put up 40 points in 82 games last season. He is really stepping things up with Kirill Kaprizov (lower body) and Jared Spurgeon (lower body) out with injury.