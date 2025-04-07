Marco Rossi News: Nets OT winner
Rossi scored the game-winning goal, dished an assist and had five shots on net in Sunday's 3-2 OT win over the Stars.
Rossi helped fuel the late comeback for the Wild with a primary helper on Marcus Foligno's goal in the third period. In overtime, Rossi tallied the game-winning goal in just under a minute to seal the win. With his pair of points Sunday, the 23-year-old center is up to 24 goals, 34 assists and 133 shots on net in 78 games this season. Rossi's fourth season in the NHL has been a leap forward offensively. He is tied for 76th in the league with 58 points and has been a strong presence on Minnesota's top line amid the injuries the team has faced. He has value in all league formats to wrap up the fantasy season.
