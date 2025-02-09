Marco Rossi News: Opens scoring in Saturday's victory
Rossi found the back of the net on two shots and went plus-1 in Saturday's 6-3 win over the Islanders.
Rossi's 19th goal of the campaign opened the scoring at 3:19 of the opening frame -- he received a pass from Matt Boldy in the slot and fired a wrist shot past Ilya Sorokin's blocker. This was Rossi's first point through four games in February. The left-shot center heads into the break with 28 assists, 47 points and a plus-15 rating over 56 appearances. The 23-year-old has already set new career highs in assists in points, and he'll look to add to his totals when Minnesota resumes play Feb. 22 in Detroit.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey toolsSign Up Now