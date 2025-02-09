Fantasy Hockey
Marco Rossi News: Opens scoring in Saturday's victory

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 9, 2025

Rossi found the back of the net on two shots and went plus-1 in Saturday's 6-3 win over the Islanders.

Rossi's 19th goal of the campaign opened the scoring at 3:19 of the opening frame -- he received a pass from Matt Boldy in the slot and fired a wrist shot past Ilya Sorokin's blocker. This was Rossi's first point through four games in February. The left-shot center heads into the break with 28 assists, 47 points and a plus-15 rating over 56 appearances. The 23-year-old has already set new career highs in assists in points, and he'll look to add to his totals when Minnesota resumes play Feb. 22 in Detroit.

