Marco Rossi News: Pockets helper in overtime win

Rossi logged an assist and went plus-2 in Friday's 3-2 overtime win over the Stars.

Rossi helped out on Brock Faber's goal 35 seconds into overtime. While Rossi has gone 10 games without a multi-point effort, he has three goals, three assists, 14 shots on net, 10 hits and a plus-1 rating in that span. The 23-year-old center is up to 29 points, 60 shots on net, 28 hits and a plus-13 rating through 36 contests overall in what's shaping up to be a breakout campaign in his second full season.