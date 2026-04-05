Marco Rossi News: Pots 10th goal of campaign
Rossi scored a power-play goal on two shots and went minus-4 in Saturday's 7-4 loss to the Mammoth.
Rossi reached the 10-goal mark on the play, though that's not great considering he had hit 20 tallies in each of the previous two seasons. The 24-year-old center has had some good moments in a second-line role for the Canucks, but the overall team situation remains tough to get excited about. He's at 31 points, 59 shots on net, 41 hits and a minus-25 rating over 44 appearances between the Canucks and the Wild this season, putting him on a per-game pace similar to previous campaigns.
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