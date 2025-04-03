Marco Rossi News: Pots equalizer in overtime loss

Rossi scored a goal on five shots and went minus-2 in Wednesday's 5-4 overtime loss to the Rangers.

Rossi's goal 22 seconds into the third period would ultimately force overtime. The 23-year-old has slowed down late in the campaign with just five points and a minus-10 rating over 16 contests since the start of March. He's at 23 goals, 33 assists, 127 shots on net, 55 hits, 38 blocked shots and a plus-6 rating through 76 outings overall and remains in a top-six role, so he could bounce back before the end of the regular season.