Marco Rossi News: Pots goal vs. Florida

Rossi scored a power-play goal in Wednesday's 6-1 loss to the Panthers.

Rossi found the back of the net in the latter stages of the first period with a backhand, assisted by Kirill Kaprizov and Matt Boldy, to notch his 12th goal of the campaign. The 23-year-old playmaker has been a key component of the Wild's first line, skating alongside Kaprizov and Mats Zuccarello, and he's up to 26 points (12 goals, 14 assists) across 32 games in 2024-25.