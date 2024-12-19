Fantasy Hockey
Marco Rossi

Marco Rossi News: Pots goal vs. Florida

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 19, 2024

Rossi scored a power-play goal in Wednesday's 6-1 loss to the Panthers.

Rossi found the back of the net in the latter stages of the first period with a backhand, assisted by Kirill Kaprizov and Matt Boldy, to notch his 12th goal of the campaign. The 23-year-old playmaker has been a key component of the Wild's first line, skating alongside Kaprizov and Mats Zuccarello, and he's up to 26 points (12 goals, 14 assists) across 32 games in 2024-25.

Marco Rossi
Minnesota Wild
More Stats & News
