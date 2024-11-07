Marco Rossi News: Records assist Thursday

Rossi notched an assist in Thursday's 5-2 win over the Sharks.

Rossi has a helper in four of the last five games, though he's added six shots on net and six PIM in that span. The 23-year-old helped out on a Mats Zuccarello tally in the second period. Rossi is up to 11 points (three goals, eight assists), all of which have come at even strength. He's added 19 shots on net, eight hits, eight PIM and a plus-5 rating over 13 appearances while seeing steady top-line usage.