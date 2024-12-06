Marco Rossi News: Scores twice in three-point effort

Rossi scored a pair of goals, added an assist and went plus-3 in Friday's 5-1 win over the Ducks.

Rossi opened the scoring in the second period on the power play and added an even-strength tally a few minutes later. The 23-year-old has looked good when he gets top-line usage as he did Friday. He's earned three goals and three helpers during his four-game point streak, and he's up to nine tallies, 14 assists, 46 shots on net, 18 hits and a plus-12 rating over 26 appearances this season.