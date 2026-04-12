Marco Rossi headshot

Marco Rossi News: Secures win in overtime

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 12, 2026

Rossi scored a goal and added an assist, both on the power play, in Sunday's 4-3 overtime win over the Ducks.

Rossi set up a Jake DeBrusk tally in the first period, and DeBrusk returned the favor at 4:50 of overtime on Rossi's game-winning goal. With three goals and three assists over seven outings in April, Rossi has done well to finish the year strong. He's at a total of 12 goals, 34 points (14 on the power play), 64 shots on net and a minus-25 rating across 48 appearances between the Canucks and the Wild this season. Rossi is set to finish the year in a top-six role, and he could be worth a look in fantasy in 2026-27 if that's where he opens the next campaign.

Marco Rossi
Vancouver Canucks
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