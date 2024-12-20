Fantasy Hockey
Marco Rossi

Marco Rossi News: Sends helper in loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 20, 2024

Rossi produced an assist and two shots on goal in Friday's 2-1 loss to Utah.

Rossi has five goals and three assists over nine outings in December. He helped out on a Mats Zuccarello goal in Friday's contest. Rossi has done best when he centers the first line this year, and that's where he's been for the majority of this month. The 23-year-old is up to 27 points, 57 shots on net, 22 hits and a plus-12 rating through 33 appearances. He is well on his way to surpassing the 40-point effort he put together in 2023-24, which was his first full NHL campaign.

Marco Rossi
Minnesota Wild
More Stats & News
