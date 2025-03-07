Marco Rossi News: Slings assist on power play

Rossi managed a power-play assist, four shots on goal and two hits in Friday's 3-1 loss to the Canucks.

While Rossi was dropped to the third line at even strength, he remains on the Wild's top power-play unit. It was there that he set up Brock Faber for a third-period tally Friday. The helper was Rossi's first point over three outings in March, which likely prompted the lineup shuffle that saw Ryan Hartman take on a larger even-strength role. For the season, Rossi remains one of the Wild's top forwards with 52 points (13 on the power play), 107 shots on net and a plus-13 rating across 63 appearances.