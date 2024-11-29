Marco Rossi News: Starts comeback effort

Rossi scored a goal in Friday's 3-2 win over the Blackhawks.

Rossi got the Wild on the board just over halfway through the second period. He reduced the Blackhawks' lead to 2-1, and a pair of Jared Spurgeon tallies before the intermission completed the comeback for the Wild. Rossi had been held off the scoresheet in the previous two contests, the first time he'd been silenced in consecutive games all season. He's produced seven goals, 18 points, 40 shots on net and a plus-8 rating over 23 outings, putting him just shy of halfway to matching his 40-point effort from 2023-24.