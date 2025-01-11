Marco Rossi News: Tallies opening goal

Rossi scored a goal on three shots and went plus-3 in Saturday's 3-1 win over the Sharks.

Rossi was held off the scoresheet in the Wild's previous two contests following a four-assist game last Saturday against the Hurricanes. The 23-year-old center got his offense going again with a goal 5:51 into this game. He's up to 16 tallies, 38 points, 79 shots on net, 29 hits, 22 blocked shots and a plus-17 rating through 43 appearances while steadily featuring in a top-six role this season.