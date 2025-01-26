Fantasy Hockey
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Marco Rossi headshot

Marco Rossi News: Three helpers not enough in loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on January 26, 2025

Rossi recorded three assists, one on the power play, in Saturday's 5-4 loss to the Flames.

All three helpers came in the final six minutes of the third period as Rossi nearly single-handedly engineered a comeback from a 4-1 deficit. The 23-year-old center has delivered three or more points three times in the last 12 games, erupting for five goals and 14 points over that stretch, and his 43 points on the season (17 goals, 26 assists) in 49 appearances are already a new career high.

Marco Rossi
Minnesota Wild
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now