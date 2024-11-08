Fantasy Hockey
Marco Rossi News: Two more points in win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 8, 2024

Rossi scored a goal on six shots and added a power-play assist in Friday's 5-2 win over the Ducks.

Rossi snapped a seven-game goal drought when he buried a feed from Kirill Kaprizov in the third period. A few minutes later, Rossi returned the favor to set up Kaprizov's second goal of the contest. Rossi took a few shifts on the fourth line in this game, but his return to a more prominent role by the end of the night is encouraging for his long-term usage. He's been steady on offense with four goals, 13 points, 25 shots on net and a plus-5 rating through 14 appearances this season.

