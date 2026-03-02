Marcus Foligno Injury: Designated for IR
Foligno (lower body) was placed on injured reserve Monday, Dylan Loucks of The Hockey News reports.
Even with a retroactive designation, Foligno will have to miss at least the next two games due to his lower-body injury, though the team hasn't offered a clear recovery timeline for the winger. Both Tyler Pitlick and Ben Jones should be in contention to see minutes with Foligno on the shelf.
