Marcus Foligno headshot

Marcus Foligno Injury: Designated for IR

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 2, 2026

Foligno (lower body) was placed on injured reserve Monday, Dylan Loucks of The Hockey News reports.

Even with a retroactive designation, Foligno will have to miss at least the next two games due to his lower-body injury, though the team hasn't offered a clear recovery timeline for the winger. Both Tyler Pitlick and Ben Jones should be in contention to see minutes with Foligno on the shelf.

Marcus Foligno
Minnesota Wild
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Marcus Foligno See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Marcus Foligno See More
Expert NHL Betting Picks Today: Monday, January 5
NHL
Expert NHL Betting Picks Today: Monday, January 5
Author Image
Daniel Dobish
56 days ago
NHL Central Division 2025-26 Preview: Key Moves and Fantasy Insights
NHL
NHL Central Division 2025-26 Preview: Key Moves and Fantasy Insights
Author Image
Shawn Hutchinson
161 days ago
NHL DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Saturday, April 26
NHL
NHL DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Saturday, April 26
Author Image
Chris Morgan
310 days ago
Best NHL Bets: Stanley Cup Playoffs Picks for Saturday, April 26
NHL
Best NHL Bets: Stanley Cup Playoffs Picks for Saturday, April 26
Author Image
Daniel Dobish
311 days ago
Best NHL Bets: Stanley Cup Playoffs Picks for Thursday, April 24
NHL
Best NHL Bets: Stanley Cup Playoffs Picks for Thursday, April 24
Author Image
Daniel Dobish
312 days ago